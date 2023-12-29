The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that it has received seven new power transformers at its Akangba 330/132kV Transmission Substation in Lagos to improve supply to the area.

TCN in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, explained that the transformers with capacities ranging from 60MVA to 100MVA and their accessories are part of the ongoing TCN/World Bank power projects.

Mbah said the transformers would be distributed to Alausa 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Akoka 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Maryland 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Itire 132/33kV Transmission Substation and Amuwo 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

“While the above listed substations will receive one transformer each, the Akoko 132/33kV Substation and Amuwo 132/33kV Substation will receive two transformers each.

“When installed, the transformers will substantially increase the company’s transmission capacity”, she assured.