Lagos to host Catholic Communications Assembly for Africa

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, is set to host Catholic Bishops and communication experts across Africa, as they gather to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Pan African Episcopal Committee for Social Communications (CEPACS).

According to the President of CEPACS, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop of Oyo Diocese, the event, which is billed to hold between November 18 and 21, 2023, will be attended by the Bishop Chairmen from each region of Africa; the Standing Committee of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM); invited heads and officers of various communications outfits and schools in Africa, including other expatriate dignitaries from outside the assembly.

Founded in 1973 by the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) for the Church in Africa, CEPACS was given the mandate of promoting the use of modern means of mass communications as tools of evangelisation in the African Church.

To ensure a hitch-free 50th celebration, Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, who chairs the Continental Organising Committee recently constituted a Local Organising Committee in Lagos, comprising astute Communications experts, both priests and lay faithful and other Church functionaries. He saddled them with the responsibility of ensuring the participants to be drawn from the eight regions of Africa enjoy an unforgettable experience during the historic celebration.

The Committee is headed by the Founder/Chairman of Lumen Christi Television Network, Sir Robert Soji Olagunju, KSG, while a renowned Chartered Accountant, Mr. John I. Nejoh is to serve as Secretary.

The National Director of Social Communications, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Umoh, the Director of Social Communications, Lagos Archdiocese, Very Rev Fr. Anthony Godonu, Rev Fr. Andrew Kante from Kenya and Rev. Fr. Dieu-Donne Kofi Davor, Director of Communication, GCBC are part of the Committee to ensure that it delivers on its mandate.

Other members of the LOC include Sir Tony Chiejina, Mr. Seyi Martins, Barr. Mrs. Philomena Omorodion, Mr. Tony Agbugba, Lady Neta Nwosu, Mr. Philip Nwosu, Mrs. Anthonia Okonkwo, Dr. Mrs. Bisi Olagunju, Mrs. Henrietta Okonkwo, Mrs. M.O.D. Ewumi, Engr. O.M Otabor, Mr. Kola Akindele, Barr. Hannibal Uwaifo, Sir Ben Nkwo, Mrs. Adesuwa John-Nejoh. Also on the LOC are: Mrs. Veronica Afolabi, Mrs. Catherine Alabi, Mrs. Adewunmi Kissiedu, Mr. Peter Dada and Mr. Linus Okeke, Engr. Eliza Peters, John Achu and Peter Dada.

Already, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), are excited at the prospect of hosting to the delegates which will also include high ranking Church officials from the Vatican City, Rome.

Similarly, the Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins has lauded the choice of Lagos as venue of the 50th celebration. He has also given his full support and enjoined the LOC to be at their utmost best. He promised to be on ground to welcome the delegates from across Africa to Lagos, Nigeria.

“We are happy that CEPACS has chosen Lagos as the venue for their 50th-anniversary celebration. By the grace of God, with the quality of personalities serving on the LOC, and with the support of the entire people of God in the Archdiocese, I believe that the event shall be a resounding success,” the renowned clergyman added.

The Thanksgiving/opening Mass will take place at The Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos and will be broadcast live!