The Lagos State Government has announced a six-week partial closure of the service lane inbound Maryland from Ojota, effective from today, Tuesday.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde who announced the closure in a statement on Monday, said the stretch of the road to be closed starts, from the end of Gani Fawehinmi Park to the end of the 2nd pedestrian bridge on the Ikorordu Road Expressway.

According to him, it is the step was part of the ongoing reconstruction of Ikorodu Road.

Oladeinde said that the partial closure will allow the contractor handling the stretch of the project from Ojota to Maryland to continue with the next phase of the construction.

“By the new arrangement, motorists coming from Ikeja axis are advised to use 7UP road through Billings way to link Oregun/Kudirat Abiola Way inbound Ikorodu road by Ojota bus stop,” he said.

“Traffic inward Ojota Bus stop/Maryland from the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway could either proceed to Oworonshoki/Gbagada or descend the loop by Abiola Garden to connect Ikorodu road (inbound Ketu), and ascend the loop back to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through the loop beside LAMATA Office to access Ikorodu road to Ojota.”

Oladeinde assured that adequate road signs have been provided to guide motorists.

According to him, the state government effort is aimed at ensuring thorough repair works within the stipulated time.

The commissioner added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be fully on ground towards ensuring smooth and steady traffic flow, but noted that “Motorists plying the corridor are advised to endure any likely inconvenience.”