The Lagos State government has secured a partnership for investment worth $1.352 billion with the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) and Access Bank Plc.

The state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via a Facebook post, said the investment will help realize key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

“It was a significant moment in Guyana at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 as we’ve secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for a massive investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos.

“This investment will power our long-term infrastructure projects, demonstrating confidence from international and local partners in our growing economy.

“As we move forward, this investment will help us realize key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. We’re committed to creating a better future for Lagos and its people.

“Our vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. These projects will further boost our economy and serve generations to come”, the governor wrote on his wall.