The promise by the Lagos State government to clear the backlog of pensions by the end of 2023 has continued to elicit positive reactions from retirees and workers about to retire in the state.

The state Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, had on Monday, disclosed government’s resolve during a media chat with journalists.

This was as he affirmed the state government’s commitment to continually upscale and upskill the civil service in order to meet the aspiration of the 21st-century public service as part of the overall objectives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda.

Speaking in his office at Alausa, Ikeja, while responding to questions on pension payment, the commissioner said the government had been consistent in the payment of pensions to its retirees and was reputed to be the best pension administration-compliant state in the federation.

“Mr. Governor has shown greater commitment and determination to clear the backlog of pensions and it is anticipated that this would be cleared by the end of 2023 and those retiring from 2024 will collect their entitlement without waiting for a day”, Ayatanyo said.

He also stressed that the government was prepared to continue to invest in capacity building of the state’s workforce, declaring that the government, in the coming months, would be deliberate on increasing the rate of learning and development interventions in the shortest possible time frame.