Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will commission the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line overpass bridge at Yaba on Thursday (today).

The Head of Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, said in a statement that the bridge is bound to improve traffic flow within the Yaba-Ojuelegba axis into other parts of the state.

“The T-shaped bridge takes traffic from Murtala Muhammed Way into Ojuelegba Road and vice versa over the rail tracks.

“Traffic into Ojuelegba Road from Murtala Muhammed had been through a rail level crossing and this often led to huge delays for train operations apart from the high potential for accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.

“The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one of the four new bridges built by the Sanwo-Olu’s administration on the Red Line rail alignment to eliminate vehicular/pedestrian and train traffic interaction”, he said.

Ojelabi said the bridge will facilitate smooth movement for the red line which the governor had promised Lagosians would commence operations soon.

Speaking on the completion of the bridge, Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said the overpass bridge will eliminate incessant accidents at level crossings.

He added that the bridge will also allow red-line trains to move freely, which will be frequent.

“We have completed the four bridges that we designed for the Red Line. The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one. The others are at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo”, he said.

Ojelabi added that the ministry of transport has given assurance to start the four they are expected to construct very soon.