With $1.38bn external debt, representing 4.13 percent of the $33.46bn total external debt stock owed by Nigeria, Lagos remains the most indebted state in the country in the foreign debt category.

This is according data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently on the external debt profile of each state as of the end of June 30

While Lagos has the highest external debt among the 36 states, followed by Kaduna and Edo, Borno, Yobe, and Federal capital territory (FCT) have the least debts.

The DMO said as of the end of June 2021, Nigeria has an external debt stock of $33.46 billion (N13.8 trillion) owed to countries and international organizations.

DMO data showed that the federal government owes $28.91 billion external debt while Nigerian states including the Federal Capital Territory owe an external debt of $4.55 billion ($1.87 trillion).

Here is the list of states with their current debt profiles according to the DMO:

Abia $99.74m

Adamawa $116.58m

Akwa Ibom $48.72m

Anambra $111.48m

Bauchi $133.69m

Bayelsa $63.12m

Benue $32.96m

Borno $16.70m

Cross River $184.60

Delta $62.20m

Ebonyi $65.35m

Edo $281.47m

Ekiti $102.30

Enugu $124.22m

Gombe $33.21m

Imo $96.97m

Jigawa $30.53m

Kaduna $559.50m

Kano $67.67m

Katsina $55.35m

Kebbi $43.25m

Kogi $29.53m

Kwara $46.54m

Lagos $1.38bn

Nassarawa $58.47m

Niger $70.37m

Ogun $103.65m

Ondo $85.95m

Osun $95.50m

Oyo $87.73m

Plateau . $32.76m

Rivers $86.36m

Sokoto $37.15m

Taraba $20.59m

Yobe $25.81m

Zamfara $32.01m

FCT $29.45m