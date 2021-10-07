With $1.38bn external debt, representing 4.13 percent of the $33.46bn total external debt stock owed by Nigeria, Lagos remains the most indebted state in the country in the foreign debt category.
This is according data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently on the external debt profile of each state as of the end of June 30
While Lagos has the highest external debt among the 36 states, followed by Kaduna and Edo, Borno, Yobe, and Federal capital territory (FCT) have the least debts.
The DMO said as of the end of June 2021, Nigeria has an external debt stock of $33.46 billion (N13.8 trillion) owed to countries and international organizations.
DMO data showed that the federal government owes $28.91 billion external debt while Nigerian states including the Federal Capital Territory owe an external debt of $4.55 billion ($1.87 trillion).
Here is the list of states with their current debt profiles according to the DMO:
Abia $99.74m
Adamawa $116.58m
Akwa Ibom $48.72m
Anambra $111.48m
Bauchi $133.69m
Bayelsa $63.12m
Benue $32.96m
Borno $16.70m
Cross River $184.60
Delta $62.20m
Ebonyi $65.35m
Edo $281.47m
Ekiti $102.30
Enugu $124.22m
Gombe $33.21m
Imo $96.97m
Jigawa $30.53m
Kaduna $559.50m
Kano $67.67m
Katsina $55.35m
Kebbi $43.25m
Kogi $29.53m
Kwara $46.54m
Lagos $1.38bn
Nassarawa $58.47m
Niger $70.37m
Ogun $103.65m
Ondo $85.95m
Osun $95.50m
Oyo $87.73m
Plateau . $32.76m
Rivers $86.36m
Sokoto $37.15m
Taraba $20.59m
Yobe $25.81m
Zamfara $32.01m
FCT $29.45m