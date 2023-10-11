The Lagos State Government has said that, beginning from Monday, 16 October 2023, it will increase the train trips on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line from 12 to 54 and ultimately 74 trips before the end of November 2023.

The government added that ahead of the increase in train trips, train services will run on Saturday 14th (morning peak only) while there would be no service on Saturday afternoon and the entire day on Sunday 15th of October 2023 to allow the complete change over to electricity.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, “We need to shut down train operations for passenger safety while the switch to electricity is on as well as ensure that the test is carried out in a safe manner.

“The practice worldwide is to suspend passenger operations whenever a huge change such as the one we want to carry out over the weekend is to take place. The switch will allow us to introduce more trips and carry more passengers.

“It is expected that by next Monday, the tracks would have been energized, thus allowing for the deployment of additional train sets for daily passenger operations”, Akinajo stated.

Passenger operations of the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line was launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on 4 September 2023 and has to date moved over 80,000 passengers.

It is projected that passenger movement between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months will surpass 150,000 passengers daily.