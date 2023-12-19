The Lagos State government recorded N651 billion to top the list of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by the 36 states of the federation in 2022.

The state’s IGR was higher than those of 30 states put together, according to the 2022 Annual States Viability Index (ASVI) report released by the Economic Confidential in Abuja.

The report indicated that the 36 states generated the sum of N1.8 trillion, against N5.72trillion received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the year under review.

According to report, the IGR of the 36 states of the federation totaled N1.8 trillion in 2022, representing slight increase above 2021 performance of N1.76 trillion.

It added that six states of the federation would not survive without allocations from the purse, as their IGR in 2022 were below 10 percent of their receipts from Federal Allocation, in the year, under review.

Lagos retained its number one position in IGR among the states with a total revenue generation of N651 billion compared to Federal Allocation of N370billion in the 12 months of 2022.

Rivers State, which generated IGR of N172 billion billion compared to its Federal Allocation of N363 billion was second on the list, followed by Ogun State, which generated IGR of N120 billion compared to its Federal Allocation of N113.

Other high performers were Kaduna State which generated N58 billion internally, compared to Federal Allocation of N155 billion, Kwara with IGR of N35billion compared to Federal Allocation of N99billion and Oyo, which generated N62 billion compared to Federal Allocation of N181 billion.

States with significant IGR were Edo with N47billion IGR (N147 billion Federal Allocation), Anambra had IGR of N33 billion compared to Federal Allocation of N127 billion, Enugu with IGR of N28billion compared to Federal Allocation of N111 billion, Ondo with IGR of N32 billion compared to Federal Allocation of N135billion.

The six states that recorded the least IGR as a percentage of their Federal Allocations generated less than 10 percent of their revenue share were Bayelsa, Katsina and Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Yobe and Kebbi.