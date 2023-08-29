Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to be completed mid-September, Umahi says

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi says the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is scheduled for mid-September 2023.

Umahi, former Ebonyi State governor, said this on Tuesday during a visit to the sites of completed and ongoing Federal Government projects in the Lagos State.

Construction work is ongoing on the last stretch of both sides of the expressway after several missed deadlines.

The inspection tour started at outer Marina Road, in Victoria Island, a project constructed under the SUKUK financing option by the Federal Government.

He then moved to the newly rehabilitated Eko Bridge, then to Ijora Olopa, the Lagoon section of Eko Bridge and Apapa.

Umahi was briefed by officials of the ministry and contractors handling different projects on that axis.