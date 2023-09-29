Lagos govt shuts down Ladipo Market over environmental offences

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has closed down Ladipo Market in the Mushin area of the state over environmental issues.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the market was “sealed for several environmental offences, including reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.”

Wahab noted that the market would remain closed until the mandatory conditions of redress were met by traders and market stakeholders, adding that it was part of ongoing efforts at instilling compliance in markets around the state.

The Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the closure was expected to allow for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of the market’s activities and the implementation of necessary remedial measures.

Other markets already sealed under the current campaign of zero-tolerance for environmental infractions include Oyingbo, Alayabiagba, Oke-odo and several plazas around the Tejuosho market.