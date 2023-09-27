The Lagos State government has given traders two days ultimatum to vacate the red line rail tracks at Agege.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the ultimatum on Wednesday, September 27, while on a tour of the ongoing red line rail project.

This was disclosed in a video posted on the X handle of the Senior Special Assistant on new media to the governor, Jubril Gawat.

One of the places the governor visited is the Agege Station, where he addressed the traders.

According to him the whole tracks will be completely walled off.

“It is government road that’s why government built everything, it is for transportation, it is not for market. I have given you just two days, you can’t stay here, it’s not possible I have told you because we don’t want anybody to die.

“Once the train starts operations it will be plying here always and we don’t anyone to die so that’s it”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier this month flagged off the commercial operations train service in the state by riding on the maiden passenger operation on the Blue line rail from Marina Terminal to Mile 2 Station.