Bamike bamidele

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, 23rd of September set the premises of the Lagos State High Court pulsing with excitement as he presented scores of the prizewinning GAC GS8 vehicles and houses to judges of the Lagos State Judiciary.

The official handover ceremony took place at the Lagos State High Court, with representatives from the Lagos State Government, CIG Motors Nigeria – distributors of the GAC brand in Nigeria, members of the State judiciary, headed by the Chief Justice, Honourable Kazeem Alogba and the press witnessing this notable moment in history.

The Governor, accompanied by members of the judiciary and Chief Diana Chen led an inspection and test drive of the full-size SUV while it flaunted its unique blend of comfort, ruggedness, and manoeuvrability – a highlight that justified the GAC brand as being the perfect choice for vehicular movement on Nigerian roads.

During the event, the Governor addressed the judges, stating the importance of Law and its impact on civilized societies;

“There is no rule of law without a formidable judicial system. Today, we are not only reminded of the efforts of the judiciary but of the magistrates also. I make this commitment today, that before the end of the year, we’ll be back here, honouring and celebrating the efforts of the magistrates, both retired and otherwise. Their services might have ended, but their efforts are not forgotten, they are embedded in our hearts and evident in the Lagos we see. We’ll also be supporting the offices of both committees with staff buses and rendering any help that might improve productivity.”

While the event soared with excitement, the Governor also announced the donation of 8 houses to the committee.

Chief Judge, Honourable Kazeem Alogba also addressed the audience saying: “As the oldest and busiest judiciary in Nigeria, the onus is on our government to make sure judges remain impartial arbiters of justice, we understand and appreciate your key role, the role of separation of power Mr. Governor, and we appreciate your efforts today. Today, you have given us not only car keys, but keys to efficiently and effectively improve our duties.”

Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Motors, expressed appreciation for the judiciary’s key role in the current affairs of the state.

She said “We’re gathered here today as a symbol of the Governor’s promise. Mr Governor, you care about what you see and act on what you promise. Our Governor is a visionary and we at Choice International are proud to be a part of his vision. GAC is beyond just a vehicle, we are MADE FOR MORE and are happy to be a part of this great feat. It’s our responsibility to ensure the advancement of the state, as both private citizens and organizations, as well as the government.” She also thanked the judiciary and the magistrates for their services to Lagos.

The ceremony ended with accolades for CIG Motors and the GAC; as judges commended the vested interests of the automobile brand in Nigeria, especially through its numerous contributions to administrative bodies of the Lagos State government, even playing a crucial role in providing relief support during the COVID-19 crisis. GAC vehicles are the preferred brand for the security forces in China and are slowly expanding their footprint to other security parastatals around the globe.