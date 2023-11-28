Lagos govt crushes 1,500 seized motorcycles

The Lagos State government, on Monday, crushed 1,500 motorcycles seized from commercial motorcycle operators, popularly called okada in line with the ban on okada operation in 10 Local Governments (LGs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi while supervising the crushing of the motorcycles at the Taskforce yard, Alausa, Ikeja, noted that the exercise shows that Government is not rescinding its decision to apprehend, impound and crush recalcitrant motorcycles plying the restricted areas.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to safety and security of lives and property in the state.

Osiyemi further emphasized that the regular crushing exercise is to further show okada operators, riders and passengers alike to stay off the areas where the ban is in place to avoid 3 years imprisonment if apprehended and prosecuted in line with the Transport Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018.

“The ban on Okada in specified regions is crucial for maintaining order, reducing risks associated with unauthorized motorcycle operation and also improve security,” Osiyemi added.

The prohibited Local Government Areas include; Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa.

The Local Council Development Areas under them which the ban also covers include; Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Yaba and Coker Aguda, with others at; Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

The Transportation Commissioner urged okada operators to obey the ban order in the prohibited areas, adding that Okada is not a safe means of commercial transportation and does not fit into the transport policy of the State.

Also present at the crushing exercise are the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa and other Officials of the Ministry.