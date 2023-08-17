The Lagos State Government has assured residents of transparency and openness in allocations of homes in state owned estates.

This declaration was given by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Kamar Olowoshago, during a media brief on developments in the Housing sector at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Allocation of homes to Lagosians will continue to follow a transparent procedure”, Olowoshago said.

He pointed out that the unending population growth of the state has made decent homes to be inaccessible, particularly for the low and medium income earners.

Olowoshago, however, affirmed that the state government’s intervention had made a significant impact by providing subsidized homes in good environment.

“With subsidised homes built by the state government in decent environments, more Lagosians can now boast of decent shelter”.

The permanent secretary revealed that the ways to own the subsidised homes are through outright purchase and Rent to Own scheme.

He also said that the target of the state’s built home are for first time home owners who are ready to start living in the houses immediately.

“Let me state categorically that we are not building for investors or property speculators and henceforth, those who do not take possession of their allocations will forfeit it to government after a certain period”, Olowoshago stated.

He said this is to ensure that state-owned homes are not locked up while its residents lack decent accomodation.

The Permanent Secretary also unveiled plans to ensure that the home provision reached those who needed them.

“We will open up online platforms for filling of forms. Since provision is still short of demand, open balloting will be done to assure us that qualified residents can access homes without knowing anyone in power”.

The permanent secretary further disclosed that those who could apply for the homes are residents who are over 18 years of age with evidence of registration with the State Registration Agency, tax payers, and first time home owners with evidence of regular income”.

Olowoshago affirmed that more homes are still coming in all the five administrative divisions of the state.

“We have ongoing construction at Ibeshe, Ita Marun Epe, Sangotedo Phase 2, Ajara and Egan.

“More initiaves are also in the process for homes in thousands for workers. These will come with convenient mortgage packages spreading over 10 years”, he said.