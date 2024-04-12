Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

Lagos-Calabar Highway: FG to charge N3,000 per toll gate

Minister of Works Dave Umahi has said that the Federal Government will charge N3,000 on average per toll gate when the Lagos-Calabar coastal road is completed.

Dave Umahi on Thursday when featured on The Morning Brief, a Channels Television programme, stated thus:

“Let me leave out the infrastructure along the corridor. Let me just concentrate on the tolls and I put 50,000 vehicles as an average passage on these toll points per day,” Umahi said on the breakfast show.

“I put N3,000 as an average cost. N3,000 because the cars could be like N1,500, and the big trucks could be like N5,000,” he said. “So, we put an average”.

“In 15 years, you make back the money,” he said, dismissing calls that the cost budgeted for the road was high.

According to him, there will be security at the toll gates and also some facilities like filling stations.

“At every point of tolling, we also have toll station where we have a kind of relief activities: the restaurants, filling stations, parking lots, and so on and so forth”.

