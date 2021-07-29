Adebayo Obajemu

Lafarge Africa (Wapco) on Thursday published its financial statement for the Second Quarter ended 30 June 2021.

The cement producer improved for the period under review achieved significant growth in its topline and bottom line figures.

A turnover of N145.02 billion was reported, up by 20.30% from N120.54 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 21.40% to N28.32 billion from N23.33 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share increased to N1.76 from the EPS of N1.45 in Q2 2020.

At the share price of N22.90, the P.E ratio of Lafarge Africa stands at 13.02x with earnings yield of 7.68%