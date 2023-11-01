The popular Ladipo Pako Market on Iganmu Road, Orile, Lagos was razed by overnight inferno on Tuesday.

According to the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained but “will be revealed after the mop up of the exercise that is at dampening down stage along with enumeration of the property and cost”.

However, there was no casualty recorded in the operation, according to Adeseye, assuring that further details will subsequently be made known.

She said the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has doused the raging overnight inferno.

“The fire which was reported 15 minutes into the new month summoned a concerted efforts of the Fire crews from Sari Iganmu, Ajegunle, Ilupeju and Bolade Stations of the Agency with complimentary of the Federal Fire Service and LASEMA with security backup of the Nigerian Police Force.

“The sawmill market that also trade in building materials as the fire rapidly spread because of the combustible materials involved that include inflammatory wood polish and given the dryness of the season but however met the competency of the firefighters,” she said.