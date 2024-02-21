Labour Party chairman Julius Abure arrested for attempted murder

Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command.

Abure who is currently facing series of allegations of corruption, was picked up by operatives of the state police command over alleged murder attempt.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh who confirmed the arrest, said the LP chairman, was arrested on a written petition in a case of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit dangerous harm

