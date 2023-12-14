AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara State Governor, has donated N200 million to the families of those killed in the recent accidental bombing in Tundun Biri community in Kaduna State.

The governor announced the donation when he paid a condolence visit to his Kaduna State counterpart, Uba Sani.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in a post shared on the Kwara State Government’s Facebook page on Thursday, December 14.

According to AbdulRazaq, the ongoing investigations of the incident will curb such unintended disaster in the future.

The post read, “I conveyed the condolences of my colleague-Governors and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to the people and government of the state.

“I commended Governor Uba Sani, the army authorities, and Kaduna community leaders for the statesmanship and maturity with which they have handled the unintended development”.