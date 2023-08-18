Kosisochukwu, actor Nkem Owoh's late daughter for burial August 24

The family of veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, alias Osuofia, has announced the burial arrangements of his daughter, Kosisochukwu Nkem-Owoh.

The 24-year-old Kosisochukwu passed away after in June after reportedly battling liver cancer.

The burial arrangement for Kosisochukwu as announced by the family on Friday showed that she would be buried on August 24.

It read: “The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofiasn) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter. The deceased will be buried on August 24.”