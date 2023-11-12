Kogi: APC's Ododo ahead with over 200k votes with 3 LGA left

With results of only three local governments yet to be collated, Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading by a significant margin in results of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kogi State so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Ododo, candidate of the ruling party, has won in 11 LGAs, Muri Ajaka, his Social Democratic Party (SDP) rival has won in six, while Leke Abejide of African Democratic Party (ADC) has won in one LGA.
Ododo has polled 409,450 votes, Ajaka has had 208,503 while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has polled 41,925 votes.
Below are the LGAs announced so far:
Okehi
APC 53,0623
PDP: 2,722
SDP: 153
Yagba East
APC: 7,096
PDP: 2,615
SDP: 312
Ijumu
APC 10,524
PDP: 6,909
SDP: 356
Mopa-Muro
APC: 5,077
PDP: 1,562
SDP: 253
Adavi
APC: 101,156
PDP: 1,005
SDP: 268
Ofu
APC: 5,245
PDP: 293
SDP: 28,768
Koton Karfe
APC: 14,769
PDP: 2,974
SDP: 8,441
Bassa
APC: 9,519
PDP: 3,605
SDP: 7,543
OMALA
APC: 2,902
PDP: 832
SDP: 18,160
Olamaboro
APC: 5,572
PDP: 1,376
SDP: 22,173
Ankpa
APC: 8,707
PDP: 3,654
SDP: 43,258
OKENE
APC: 138,416
PDP: 1,463
SDP: 271
Dekina
APC: 9,174
PDP: 499
SDP: 47,480
Ajaokuta
APC: 23,211
PDP: 483
SDP: 8,869