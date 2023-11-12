Kogi: APC's Ododo ahead with over 200k votes with 3 LGA left
Ajaka, Melaye and Ododo

With results of only three local governments yet to be collated, Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading by a significant margin in results of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kogi State so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ododo, candidate of the ruling party, has won in 11 LGAs, Muri Ajaka, his Social Democratic Party (SDP) rival has won in six, while Leke Abejide of African Democratic Party (ADC) has won in one LGA.

Ododo has polled 409,450 votes, Ajaka has had 208,503 while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has polled 41,925 votes.

Below are the LGAs announced so far:

Okehi

APC 53,0623
PDP: 2,722
SDP: 153

Yagba East

APC: 7,096
PDP: 2,615
SDP: 312

Ijumu

APC 10,524
PDP: 6,909
SDP: 356

Mopa-Muro

APC: 5,077
PDP: 1,562
SDP: 253

Adavi

APC: 101,156
PDP: 1,005
SDP: 268

Ofu

APC: 5,245
PDP: 293
SDP: 28,768

Koton Karfe

APC: 14,769
PDP: 2,974
SDP: 8,441

Bassa

APC: 9,519
PDP: 3,605
SDP: 7,543

OMALA

APC: 2,902
PDP: 832
SDP: 18,160

Olamaboro

APC: 5,572
PDP: 1,376
SDP: 22,173

Ankpa

APC: 8,707
PDP: 3,654
SDP: 43,258

OKENE

APC: 138,416
PDP: 1,463
SDP: 271

Dekina

APC: 9,174
PDP: 499

SDP: 47,480

Ajaokuta

APC: 23,211
PDP: 483
SDP: 8,869

 

 

