Kogi: APC's Ododo ahead with over 200k votes with 3 LGA left

With results of only three local governments yet to be collated, Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading by a significant margin in results of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kogi State so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ododo, candidate of the ruling party, has won in 11 LGAs, Muri Ajaka, his Social Democratic Party (SDP) rival has won in six, while Leke Abejide of African Democratic Party (ADC) has won in one LGA.

Ododo has polled 409,450 votes, Ajaka has had 208,503 while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has polled 41,925 votes.

Below are the LGAs announced so far:

Okehi

APC 53,0623

PDP: 2,722

SDP: 153

Yagba East

APC: 7,096

PDP: 2,615

SDP: 312

Ijumu

APC 10,524

PDP: 6,909

SDP: 356

Mopa-Muro

APC: 5,077

PDP: 1,562

SDP: 253

Adavi

APC: 101,156

PDP: 1,005

SDP: 268

Ofu

APC: 5,245

PDP: 293

SDP: 28,768

Koton Karfe

APC: 14,769

PDP: 2,974

SDP: 8,441

Bassa

APC: 9,519

PDP: 3,605

SDP: 7,543

OMALA

APC: 2,902

PDP: 832

SDP: 18,160

Olamaboro

APC: 5,572

PDP: 1,376

SDP: 22,173

Ankpa

APC: 8,707

PDP: 3,654

SDP: 43,258

OKENE

APC: 138,416

PDP: 1,463

SDP: 271

Dekina

APC: 9,174

PDP: 499

SDP: 47,480

Ajaokuta

APC: 23,211

PDP: 483

SDP: 8,869