The new king sitting on the royal stool after his installation (pic)

The former pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House, Washington DC in the United States, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, has been crowned Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Oba Ghandi Laoye arriving the palace for his installation (pic)

Olaoye was installed in the early hours of Friday by kingmakers with the crowd gathered at the palace cheering and eulogising the new monarch as he sat on the throne of his forbearers.

Oba Laoye had arrived Ogbomoso earlier in the morning in a private helicopter, which landed at Ogbomoso Grammar School, before moving to the palace.

The Soun of Ogbomoso stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oyewumi transited to the great beyond, on December 12, 2021.

On September 2, 2023, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, approved the selection of Olaoye as the next Soun.