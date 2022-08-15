Taraba kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, better known as Wadume, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Wadume was charged alongside Aliyu Dadje, a police inspector, Auwalu Bala, Uba Bala, Bashir Wazlri, Zubairu Abdullahi and Rayyanu Abdul.

They were prosecuted by the office of the attorney-general of the federation on a 13-count charge.

Justice Binta Nyako, the presiding judge, delivered the judgment on July 22, but it was made available to the media on Sunday.

The judge convicted Wadume on counts two and 10 which border on escaping from lawful custody and unlawfully dealing in prohibited firearms.

Uba Bala and Abdullahi were also sentenced to seven years imprisonment each.

Dadje, a police inspector, was sentenced to three years for tampering with police records to conceal a crime. He was the station officer at the Ibi divisional police headquarters, Ibi LGA of Taraba state at the time of the crime.

According to court records, Dadje was said to have tampered with entries made by Felix Adolije, leader of the IGP IRT team in August 2019, by tearing off the entry page to cover up for Tijani Balarabe, an army captain, and his team who released Wadume and killed some of the officers who arrested him.

One Abdul, a resident in Kano, was sentenced to three years for harbouring Wadume after he escaped from police custody.

However, the court discharged and acquitted the third and fifth defendants, Auwal Bala and Bashir Waziri, for lack of evidence against them.