Kebbi lawmaker to organise marriage for 100 women as welfare project

A House of Representatives member, representing Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State at the National Assembly, Sani Yakubu Noma, says he has made arrangements to give out 100 female orphans for marriage.

The lawmaker who spoke to journalists at his hometown in the Argungu area of Kebbi State, said the marriage plan was part of his contributions to the welfare of orphans in his constituency.

According to him, the marriage ceremony will take place at the Palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera on Saturday.

“A committee has been set up for the successful implementation of the event. Those selected to be married out were drawn from the two local government areas that I’m representing at the National Assembly,” he said.

“Already, I have procured beds, mattresses, essential furniture and other matrimonial commodities for the beneficiaries.”