Today, Tuesday, is a special day in the life of Alhaji Kazeem Kolapo Akinleye, the chief of staff to Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke; it is the day he clocks another year on mother earth, and for thousands whose lives he’s impacted positively, it is a day of celebration.

Alhaji Akinleye is a man who has paved the way for many; philanthropist per excellence, cool and brave; a man who has impacted, and continues to impact lives in Osun and beyond.

Courageous and deligent in handling issues, Alh Kazeem Akinleye has used his intellectual capability to stabilise the government of his principal, Governor Adeleke.

No wonder he is referred to as “The Power House” of Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

He is indeed “The Power House” who operates quietly, but with positive results to show.

A dedicated politician and man of impeccable character, Alh. Akinleye has proven to be productive, proactive… a personification of excellence.

His pragmatic approach to issues has made him stand tall in the comity of friends.

His gentility coupled with spirituality has really helped him in achieving much in developing human race.

Alhaji, your generosity and good gesture towards human development has drawn meaningful people closer to you

As you celebrate your birthday anniversary today, I pray to God almighty Allah to bestow on you the enablement to do exploits in doing good to people. Happy glorious birthday to you sir.

Sunday Oguntuyi writes from Osogbo.