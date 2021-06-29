The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has said the arrest of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu will not end push for self determination in the country’s Southeast.

Kanu was secretly extradited to Nigeria by British authorities and was arraigned in court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, ADF in a statement issued by its president, Professor Uzodinma Nwala and its spokesman, Abia Onyike, said the arrest cannot smash the Igbo spirit, even as it condemned ‘ongoing mass arrest and detention of youth’ in the region, while according to it, Boko Haram insurgents are being set free.

“The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has received the news of the arrest and deportation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria and his subsequent arraignment in Court in continuation of his previous trial,” the statement said.

“This development is very unfortunate both for the continued existence of the crisis-riden Nigerian federation and the struggle for the self-determination and emancipation of Igboland from the artificial Nigerian federation.

“The arrest or elimination of Nnamdi Kanu from the scene of the struggle is most unlikely to result in the smashing of the spirit of the longing for freedom of the Igbo Nation or that of other Nationalities that are equally struggling to free themselves from the chaotic Nigerian federation.

“Earlier in the day, we saw a social media news item with the headline: “Nnamdi Kanu arrested and Boko Haram fighters released”. This news item summarizes the grave injustice in the Federal government’s attempt to crush Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB supporters, while the blood sucking Boko Haram and other bandits are on the prowl in several states of Nigeria including Katsina the home state of Mr President.

“The Igbo Nation is meanwhile groaning under the agony of the massive arrests, torture and killing of many Igbo youths by security agents of the Federal Government.

“One thing is very clear. The Federal Republic of Nigeria is breathing its last. It may well go the way of other federations which were created artificially and held together by the force of arms.

“We call on the International Community not to turn it’s back on the horrors taking place in Nigeria, especially in Igboland.

“We equally call on all Igbo lawyers no matter their persuasions, to come together and defend Nnamdi Kanu as well as several other Igbo youths who are languishing in various detention centres and prisons all over Nigeria.”