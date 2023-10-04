Kano State govt to spend N160m to vaccinate goats, others

The Kano State government says it will spend about N160 million to vaccinate 1.8 million goats and sheep in its livestock vaccination campaign.

The government announced this in a statement by State Agro-pastoral Development Project (KSADP) spokesman Ameen Yassar on Wednesday.

The project, funded by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds, aims to enhance livestock health and improve the livelihoods of herders and livestock breeders.

According to the statement, the KSADP project coordinator Ibrahim Muhammad disclosed these during the kick-off of community sensitisation to the exercise in Kura, near Kano.

“The project is determined to upscale the vaccination because livestock health is tied to your livelihoods and by extension our economy. The objective of this interaction is to enhance vaccination and to seek cooperation of all stakeholders so that the exercise succeeds,” Muhammad explained.

Muhammad said the organization had embarked upon several projects, including the upgrade and equipping of Kadawa Artificial Insemination Centre, construction of milk collection centres, upgrade of cattle markets and crop residue utilisation Programme, to improve the livelihood of the herders.

“We shall soon award contract for demarcation of stock routes in Kano, which is major step towards ending conflict between farmers and herders in Kano,” he said.

The district head of Kura, represented by Balarabe Muhammad, disclosed that no outbreak of livestock diseases had been reported in the area in the past three years due to consistent vaccination carried out by the KSADP.

He, therefore, directed village heads and herders’ community leaders in his domain to fully mobilise for the forthcoming vaccination because of its importance.

In his comments on behalf of herders’ communities in Kura LGA, Zubairu Muhammad said they were familiar with livestock vaccination, having benefitted in the past three years, assuring there would be no resistance to the exercise.

“We have seen the impact of the vaccination conducted in the past, so we appreciate the Islamic Development Bank and the LLF for their untiring support,” he said.

Also, the zonal veterinary director for the Rano zone, Idris Ibrahim, who underscored the vaccination’s importance, suggested that the livestock vaccination campaign should include rabies vaccination since the herders also possessed livestock guard dogs.

(NAN)