Kano screens another 147 couples for mass wedding

The Kano State Agency for the Control of Aids says it has begun a pre-marital health screening of an additional 147 prospective couples for mass wedding.

This was announced in a statement by the Information Officer of the Agency, Usman Datti, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Datti noted that the Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Usman Bashir, had during an inspection of the screening, explained that the exercise was aimed at “providing medical evaluations and consultations, if necessary, to prospective couples.”

The DG also said that the objective of the screening exercise was to ensure the suitors’ medical fitness and to prevent the spread of diseases that could be transmitted through marriage.

“This is achieved through laboratory tests to identify and address any potential health issues or challenges,” the DG was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said the main areas of focus in the exercise included HIV testing, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C screening, Sickle Cell Genotype testing, evaluation for venereal diseases, and pregnancy testing.

The DG urged the prospective couples to take the exercise seriously, as the State Government had provided adequate facilities and medical personnel to ensure its smooth conduct.

He recalled that similar exercises had been conducted for different sets of couples who recently got married under the state government’s mass wedding programme.

Earlier, the Kano government had recently sponsored and officiated the mass wedding of a total of 1,800 couples.