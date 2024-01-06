Kano police invite 52 criminal arrowheads for dialogue

Police in Kano State says it has invited 52 suspected criminal arrowheads at Kwanar Dangora community in Kiru LGA of the state for dialogue.

Abdullahi Kiyawa, spokesperson of the command, announced the development on Saturday.

Kiyawa said Hussein Gumel, Kano commissioner of police, appealed to critical stakeholders to intensify efforts in collaborating with the police to enhance the security of lives and property in the state, NAN reported.

Gumel called on the members of Kwanar Dangora community to work with the police to carefully profile suspected criminal arrowheads living in its surrounding areas.

He noted that so far, 52 suspected criminals have been identified for allegedly being behind the increase in insecurity and other related criminal activities in the area.

Kiyawa further said after the meeting with the suspected criminal arrowheads, the police commissioner led a patrol team along the Kano-Kaduna expressway and assessed security deployments, manpower gaps and the state of police equipment.

Gumel appreciated the LG chairman, district heads and other key stakeholders for their continuous support and contribution to the police in ensuring peace and security currently being enjoyed at Kiru LGA, Kwanar Dangora community and the state at large.

The police commissioner assured residents of the state that the police remains committed to fighting crime and providing a safe and secure environment for everyone in all parts of the state.