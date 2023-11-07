Kano Hisbah set to marry off Murja Kunya, other TikTokers

The Kano State Islamic police, Hisbah, has announced plans to facilitate marriages for TikTokers in Kano, along with providing support for their business endeavors.

This initiative was unveiled during a meeting convened by the Hisbah under the leadership of Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, to offer guidance to TikTokers on improving their moral values.

At the onset, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, a TikToker known for her controversial content that frequently stirs debate in Kano state, and other popular tiktokers, were invited to the Kano State Hisbah Command’s headquarters for potential rehabilitation on Monday, November 6th, 2023, at 4 pm.

The invitation issued by the Deputy Commander-General of Hisbah, Dr Mujahid Aminuddeen encouraged the attendees to bring their educational and business certificates, ensuring their identities remain protected by covering their faces.

The primary purpose of this gathering is to offer support to those interested in receiving assistance from the state’s governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Tiktokers in overwhelming numbers attended the meeting dressed in full traditional regalia and covering their faces with Niqabs.

Speaking while unveiling the scheme the Commander-General of Hisbah board Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, said “We are willing to give you all the necessary support to live a sustainable life, those of you that have fiancees or are interested in marriage we promise to organize a grand wedding and take responsibility for all the expenses.”

He also advised the popular TikTokers Murja Kunya and others in attendance on how to improve their morals.

Sheikh Daurawa said that all TikTok users who need capital support, should write a business plan and submit it to the Hisbah board, if they are satisfied with the information they have provided, the Kano government will support them with capital.

This initiative, which has gained approval from Kano Governor Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, is designed to assist youth in the region and promote moral growth.

The TikTokers responded positively to the offer and engaged in discussions with senior Hisbah officials.

To demonstrate their commitment to this endeavor, the Hisbah provided N2,000 transport fare to TikTok participants in these discussions.

This surprising partnership between TikTokers and the Kano Hisbah is a unique and unexpected move aimed at empowering the youth and enhancing moral values within the local TikTok community.