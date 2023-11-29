Zambian great, Kalusha Bwalya will welcome fellow African football legends, including Austin Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Adebayo, among others for a charity match in Lusaka on December 2.

The three Super Eagles heroes, Okocha, Kanu and Amokachi, will form a core part of the African Legends that will go head-to-head with the Chipolopo Legends in a charity match to be played in Lusaka.

According to Zambia Football, former African Footballer of the Year and Zambian great, Kalusha Bwalya, will welcome Okocha, Kanu, Amokachi, Adebayor and one-time Juventus midfielder, Stephen Appiah, are among the retired footballers expected at the meet.

South African hero, Mark Fish, Lucas Radebe, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Ghana’s World Cup legend, Asamoah Gyan, and Robert Kidiaba are also expected to grace the occasion. The clash between the African Legends and the Zambian Legends is scheduled to unfold at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

George Weah (left), Kalusha Bwalya, Okocha and Emmanuel Adebayor in training