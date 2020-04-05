By OBINNA EZUGWU

From relative obscurity, Justice Cletus Chima Nweze shot into national limelight a few weeks ago following a minority judgment he delivered on an appeal by Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, former Imo State governor against his dismissal from office by the Supreme Court, in a judgment that was widely condemned as a miscarriage of justice – an aberration in which the number of votes recognised by the court was in excess of total accredited voters.

The apex court had in the surprising judgment on January 14, declared candidate of the All Progressive Candidate (APC) in the state, Hope Uzodinma who came forth in the March 9 governorship election, behind Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance (AA) and Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) winner in a judgment that defied all known electoral and arithmetic logic and set, in many people’s opinion, a dangerous judicial precedence.

Justice Nweze had not been part of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed led panel that delivered the judgment. But sitting when the appeal filed by Ihedioha came up for review, he won the heart of many Nigerians with his courageous description of the decision of his colleagues as turning justice on its head.

His six colleagues – including the CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, Sylvester Ngwuta, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amina Augie and Uwani Abba-Aji – having, by majority decision, affirmed the initial judgment sacking Ihedioha on the grounds that the Supreme Court could not reverse itself, and that the initial judgment was delivered on merit, Nweze argued on the contrary, noting that the apex court’s decision was wrong and “will continue to haunt Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence for a long time to come.”

He maintained that a judgment or order can be set aside on merit and that the apex court has the power to overrule itself and has done so in the past.

“In my intimate reading of the January 14 judgment, the meat and substance of Ihedioha’s matter were lost to time frame. This court once set aside its own earlier judgment and therefore cannot use the time frame to extinguish the right of any person,” he had said.

“This court has powers to overrule itself and can revisit any decision not in accordance with justice… The decision of the Supreme Court in the instant matter will continue to haunt our electoral jurisprudence for a long time to come. This court has a duty of redeeming its image; it is against this background that the finality of the court cannot extinguish the right of any person.

“I am of the view that this application should succeed. I hereby make an order repealing the decision of this court made on January 14 and that the certificate of return issued to the appellant be returned to INEC. I also make an order restoring the respondents as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.”

His ruling could not stand, being a minority judgment. But the Enugu State born Supreme Court justice had marked his name on the sands of time. And while supporters of the ruling APC were wont to attribute his decision to possible partisanship, he proved, with similar decision on the Zamfara State elections, that he is a justice driven solely by the quest for justice.

In an equally surprising judgment, the Supreme Court had on May 24, 2019, nullified the election of all APC candidates in Zamfara during the general elections and declared the runners up winners in all posts earlier won by the APC. The decision of the Justice Tanko Muhammad led five-man panel had been informed by the earlier Appeal Court decision that the APC did not hold a valid primary election in the state.

The Zamfara APC appealed for review of the judgment and on March 27, 2020, the apex court in upheld its initial decision, noting once again that it lacked the power to review its own judgment.

Justice Inyang Okoro who read the lead judgment had noted that, “there is a total prohibition to the review for a judgment which accurately represented what the court implied. Such judgment cannot be varied. Our forebears did not leave any one in doubt that judgment of the Supreme Court, once delivered, shall not be over-ridden.”

Adding further that, “The finality of judgment of the Supreme Court is sealed. No one is allowed to file an appeal through the backdoor, no matter how the processes are disguised.”

But it was a decision Justice Nweze characteristically disagreed with, and ruled in favour of the APC. Disagreeing with the lead judgment, he pointed out that the Supreme Court was not “a Father Christmas” to rule in the favour of candidates that were not parties in an APC Intra-party dispute.

He argued that the court has the power to overrule itself when its judgment was entered in error, as “It is better to admit any error than to abide in error”. He went ahead to declare the judgment that handed power to PDP in Zamfara was null and void.

Building a reputation:

A number of decisions by the country’s apex court had led to many questioning its capacity to uphold justice. But amid the poor image of the Justice Tanko Muhammad led court, Nweze, one of its justices has shined as the face of justice and fairness.

“When the judgment of the current Supreme Court will be reviewed by the academic jurists, Justice Nweze will stand out because his judgments will be taken note of,” noted Chief Goddy Uwazurike, senior lawyer and president emeritus of Aka Ikenga.

“The first time I met him was in 2013 when the Knight of St. Mulumba was hosting an event and he was there to represent a justice of the Supreme Court. At the time he was a justice of the Court of Appeal Lagos. I saw the man coming out and I looked at him and said welcome.

He turned to me and said, ‘are you not Chief Goddy Uwazurike?’ I said I am. He said, ‘it’s nice meeting you sir.’ I said may I know you? He said Justice C.C. Nweze, Court of Appeal. I was taken aback because the average judge is brash. He gives orders, he doesn’t take orders. I was taken aback by the humility of the man, and from that moment onwards, I took particular interest in following his judgments.

“Believe me, even if he is the last man standing, Justice Nweze will say what he believes in. Now that he is at the Supreme Court, I’m not surprised that he is giving minority judgments. He is a man of his own principles. He is never intimidated, another judge may say,” let me move with the tide”, but not Justice Nweze. Justice Nweze I know is an upright man.”

Profile

Born in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on September 25, 1958, Justice Nweze attended St John Cross Seminary, Nsukka, from 1972 -1977, graduating with a Distinction in the West African School Certificate Examination.

He subsequently gained admission to study law at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu campus in 1979. In 1983, he represented the Faculty of Law, and indeed, all Nigerian Law Faculties, at the Phillip Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition in Washington DC, as the Chief Oralist.

Following his graduation in 1983 with LL. B. (Hons), he proceeded to the Nigeria Law School, from 1983 – 1984, where he obtained the qualifying Certificate, BL and then went on to do his National Youth Service Corps in Bauchi in 1984, concluding the programme in 1985, and in the same year, he began practice at the bar.

He would later return to the University of Nigeria for his Masters programme in 1993, finishing in 1995, before proceeding, to obtain a Doctorate Degree, PhD, in law in 2001.

Having practised at the bar from 1985 – 1995, he was elevated to the Bench of Enugu State in November 1995. While on the High Court, he served as Chairman, Second Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Enugu State, 1996 -1998; Chairman, Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Nsukka, 1998-1999; Member, Ondo State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal, 1999; Chairman, Ogun State Governorship and Legislative Houses Election Petition Tribunal, 1999; Administrative Judge, Nsukka Judicial Division, Enugu State, 2001.

He was appointed a Justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, February 15, 2008 and served there until October, 2014, when he was, finally, elevated to Nigeria’s apex court as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, October 29, 2014. He has been in the Supreme Court from October 2014