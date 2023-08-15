JUST IN: Wike visits Ganduje, may defect to APC

Nyesom Wike, minister designate and former governor of Rivers State, has visited Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja.

Wike’s visit to Ganduje on Tuesday, comes amid speculations that he is set to join the ruling party.

The former governor, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was the arrow head of the party’s G-5 governors, and had supported President Bola Tinubu, then candidate of the APC and worked against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

He has, however, repeatedly denied plotting to join the ruling party.

During a thanksgiving service organised in his honour shortly after he handed over power in Rivers, Governor Simi Fubara asked Wike not to abandon him if he ends up in the ruling party.

More subsequently…