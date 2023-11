The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has announced that the attackers of Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have been arrested.

In a statement on Wednesday issued by Zakari Mijinyawa, head of strategic communications in the office of the NSA, Ribadu called on the labour unions to call off their nationwide strike, noting that investigation into the assault on Ajaero in Imo, has commenced.

More details shortly…