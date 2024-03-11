Connect with us

JUST IN: UK bans Nigerian, other health workers from bringing dependants

Published

31 seconds ago

on

JUST IN: UK bans Nigerian, other health workers from bringing dependants

 

The United Kingdom (UK) has banned Health and Care Workers from Nigeria and other countries from bringing dependants to the country.

This was announced by the UK Home Office via its verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

“From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants.

“This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration,” it wrote.

More subsequently…

