JUST IN: Tribunal sacks Umar Yarima, Kano NNPP Rep

The National and State House of Assembly elections petition tribunal sitting in Kano has voided the election of Muktar Umar Yarima.

Yerima is a member of House of Representatives for Tarauni Federal Constituency, under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The tribunal’s three-man panel led by Justice I.P. Chima held that Yerima was not qualified having forged his primary school certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the tribunal, the case of the petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging Yerima emergence succeeded having proven a case of forgery against the NNPP candidate.

The tribunal therefore held that the NNPP had no candidate in the election and all the votes that were cast for Yerima were wasted votes.

It thereafter directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Yerima.

The tribunal had held that Yerima’s defence that he had made a change of name in 2022 did not hold water having been using three (Umar Mukhtar Zakari) names on his International passports have shown since 2009 while his primary school certificate still bears Umar Mukhtar.

It also held that the said primary school, Hausawa Primary School has disown the certificate rendered by the sacked lawmaker.