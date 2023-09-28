The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Thursday, declared the 2023 governorship election in the state as inconclusive.

The tribunal in a split decision of a ratio of 2:1, declared the election inconclusive and directed that a supplementary election should be held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within 90 days.

The 3-man panel led by Justice Victor Oviawe ordered a rerun of election in 24 polling units in seven wards of four local governments consisting of 16,300 registered voters.

The verdict was announced via Zoom after the judges shunned the physical hall.

Recall the PDP and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru, had challenged the declaration of Uba Sani of the APC as winner of the election by INEC.

PDP’s Ashiru is challenging the election of Uba Sani as the Governor of Kaduna State on the grounds of alleged irregularities and electoral fraud.

