JUST IN: Tinubu withdraws appointment Of 24-year-old FERMA chairman

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The appointment of the 24-year-old fresh graduate had sparked reactions across the country.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Thursday, announced that the president had revoked the appointment.

“The President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect. All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive,” the statement read.

Details later…