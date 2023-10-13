JUST IN: Tinubu sacks CEOs of SON, CAC, SMEDAN, names replacements

President Bola Tinubu has appointed new chief executive officers of a number of agencies and parastatals under the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment.

The appointments were made known in a statement issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the appointed chief executives and agencies are Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN; Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin; National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin; Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi; Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni; Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi; Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada and Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii.

Others are Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke; Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo; Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA; Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa; Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu and National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin.

“In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“By this directive of the President, all of the above listed appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.