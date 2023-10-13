JUST IN: Tinubu removes FCT from TSA, allows Wike to generate revenue

President Bola Tinubu has removed the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA) from Treasury Single Account (TSA), allowing Nyesom Wike, the minister to utilize the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR for the development of the nation’s capital.

Wike who announced the decision at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, also disclosed that the President has approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission to allow for staff career progression.

The FCT minister also said the President has approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

According to him, the decision would allow the progression of staff of the FCT Administration.

