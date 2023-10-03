JUST IN: Tinubu nominates Abbas Balarabe as El-Rufai's replacement

Nigeria’s president, Tinubu has forwarded the name of Abbas Balarabe to the senate for confirmation as Minister from Kaduna.

The nomination was conveyed in a letter read by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Balarabe’s name was read alongside Dr Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths respectively, who were earlier nominated by the president.

It’s understood that Abbas is nominated to replace Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, whose confirmation was withheld by the senate over security report.

