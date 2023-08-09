JUST IN: Tinubu meets El-Rufai, Wike at the Villa

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, and Nyesom Wike, his Rivers State counterpart.

The two are ministerial nominees and have both been screened by the Senate.

However, while Wike has been confirmed, El-Rufai is yet to get the nod of the Senate as his confirmation was put on hold over an alleged security report.

Meanwhile, there are suggestions that the former Kaduna governor has decided to turn down his ministerial appointment even if cleared.

The two former governors arrived at the State House separately.

Wike entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock at about 1:40 p.m. while El-Rufai came in at about 2 p.m.

More subsequently…