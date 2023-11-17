JUST IN: Tinubu cancels 40% IGR deduction from universities

President Bola Tinubu has announced the exemption of federal universities from the automatic deduction of 40 per cent from the internally generated revenues.

Tinubu spoke on Friday at an ongoing 75th Founder’s Day ceremony of the University of Ibadan (UI), through the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

In his speech as the Visitor to the university, Mr Tinubu pledged his commitment to the reform of the nation’s education sector as the bedrock for national development.

“The 40 per cent IGR automatic deduction policy stands cancelled. This is not the best time for such policy since our universities are struggling, ” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chancellor of the university and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, had condemned the policy, citing the multidimensional challenges confronting the universities.

Mr Abubakar was said to have pleaded with the authorities to rescind the decision, saying the policy had the potential of grounding the university system.