JUST IN: Tinubu appoints new DGs for NBC, NAN, NTA, VON, others

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, sacked the heads of some government agencies under the Ministry of Information, and appointed replacements.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media Publicity, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Among those affected by the sack are Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Shehu Illelah; and Buki Ponle, Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria.

Those newly appointed heads of agencies are:

National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu

Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu

Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace

Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali

Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah

Director-General / CEO of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, got his tenure renewed.

“The President tasks the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world,” Ngelale said, adding that the appointments take immediate effect.