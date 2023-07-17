JUST IN: Tight security as Abubakar Kyari presides over APC NWC meeting

Abubakar Kyari, deputy national chairman (north) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is presently presiding over a meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC).

The development came hours after Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the party, resigned from office.

Emma Enukwu, deputy national chairman (south); Issacs Kekemeke, vice-chairman south-west; Salihu Lukman, vice-chairman north-west; and Festus Fuanter, deputy national legal secretary; are among those attending the meeting at the party’s headquarters on Monday.

There is heavy presence of security personnel around the headquarters of the party located in the Wuse 2 district of the federal capital territory (FCT).

More to follow…