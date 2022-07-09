JUST IN: Terrorists free seven more Kaduna train passengers

Terrorists who abducted passengers of a Kaduna-bound train after the attack on March 28, have released seven more persons.

Malam Tukur Mamu, one of the negotiators and Media consultant to Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, disclosed this on Saturday.

He said through his singular efforts, he successfully negotiated the release of “another seven victims.”

The terrorists had earlier threatened to start killing the abducted passengers within 24 hours if the federal government failed to meet their demands.

