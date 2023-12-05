The Supreme Court on Tuesday, dismissed an application by Emeka Ihedioha, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to remove Hope Uzodinma from office as Imo state governor.

Ihedioha, who was removed from office as governor by the apex court, was praying to the court to give a consequential order to the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return to him as the validly elected governor of Imo state in the 2019 election.

Reading the lead judgment on Tuesday, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, held that the application lacked merit, and was frivolous and vexatious.

He said the court lacked jurisdiction to determine the matter, adding that the 60 days stipulated to hear the election matter had since elapsed.

Abubakar, subsequently fined Counsel for the PDP, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, N40m for bringing the matter before the court.

Details later…