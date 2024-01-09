JUST IN: Supreme Court reserves judgment on appeals against Oborevwori’s victory

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, reserved judgment on the appeals by opposition parties challenging the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in last year’s governorship election in Delta State.

The appeals were filed by the All Progressives Congress candidate, Social Democratic Party, and Labour Party and their candidates.

The court of appeal in Lagos had affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as the governor of Delta state, dismissing the appeals by the governorship candidates and their parties.

Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Party, who scored 240,229.

Ken Pela of the LP came third with 48,027 votes, while Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Grand Alliance came fourth with 11,021 votes.

The Supreme Court had earlier also reserved judgment in the appeal seeking to reverse the sacking of Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Details subsequently…