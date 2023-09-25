JUST IN: Supreme Court gutted by fire

Fire is currently burning parts of the Supreme Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The cause of the inferno was unknown as of the time of filing this report, but a source at the Federal Fire Service said firefighters were at the scene.

Reports said offices of three Justices have r been burnt down.

According to ARISE News, the fire forced some occupants of the building to scamper for safety.

The fire incident is just the latest of many that have affected government offices in Abuja.

More subsequently…